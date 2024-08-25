'Shah Rukh Khan is my benchmark' admits Uorfi Javed; Follow Kar Lo Yaar star wants to enjoy THIS like him

DIY expert and actress Uorfi Javed is currently enjoying the early reviews of her Prime Video show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The diva who lives life unfiltered recently opened up about how she wants her career trajectory to look and admitted that she wants to reach the success of Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, while speaking to India Today, “Shah Rukh Khan is my benchmark. The day I feel like I am the Shah Rukh Khan of the world [I'll hang up].”

In the same conversation, Uorfi embraced the fact that it takes an X-factor to achieve whatever she has so far. “Kar ke dekh lo [try if you want]. I'd be more than happy if anyone tried what I've done and got successful,” Javed said, reasserting that her life’s clear vision is to get "very, very famous." Asked about Javed’s key to success, she calls it ‘consistency’.

Today, the world knows Uorfi for whatever reason because the diva never backed out. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant admitted that people discouraged her much enough and from all sides. “Everyone was against me. But I still did what I did. I am not saying what I did was right or wrong,” said Uorfi, admitting that she did it all despite whatever her mental state was.

She got up and did what she had to do with consistency. Uorfi further shared that she acknowledges that it gets difficult when one doesn’t have money, and neither people are as ambitious as Uorfi thinks she is. “Not everyone wants success, fame, and money. Some people just want to exist. I don't want to just exist. I want to rule,” Javed shared.

On the work front, Uorfi’s latest Follow Kar Lo Yaar is produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja. It has nine episodes exploring both the public and private aspects of Javed's life. When asked if it is scripted, Javed said, “You think I'll tell you even if it is scripted. You will never hear it from me. I am going to tell you that 'of course, it is all real.'"

Other than this, Javed was also seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

