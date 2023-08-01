EXCLUSIVE: Are Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt returning for Dulhania 3? Details inside

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one the most loved onscreen pairs in Bollywood. Right from their first film Student of the Year, Varun and Alia’s chemistry has been loved by the audiences. The first two installments of their Dulhania franchise directed by Shashank Khaitan, were extremely successful at the box office and the fans have been eagerly waiting to see Varun and Alia reunite for the third part. Now, Varun has provided an update on the development of Dulhania 3.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt to team up for Dulhania 3

Actor Varun Dhawan was recently busy in promoting his latest release Bawaal. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun sat with co-star Janhvi Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari to talk about the film Bawaal and his career. One of the fans from the audience asked Varun about an update on another Dulhania film with Alia Bhatt. Varun stated that he would love to work again with Alia and that director Shashank Khaitan is currently working on a script for them.

He said, “I feel that’s something that we have all discussed as a team a lot; we definitely want to do it. At the same time, we want to get something which is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you also are very excited to see that. So, there is work that keeps happening on it. Shashank is on it, he is trying to crack a script which will be good enough for mine and her comeback. It’s a work in progress and we would love to work with each other again, we have spoken about it.”

Varun also gave a shoutout to Alia’s latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and urged the fans to watch it in the theaters. He also promised his fans that he would do a romantic comedy film very soon. Have a look:

Varun had also attended the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last week and had appreciated Alia and Ranveer Singh’s acting in the film on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s films together

Varun and Alia first worked together in their debut film Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, which released in 2012. Then the actors teamed up for romcom Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania directed by Shashank Kahitan and for its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They were last together on screen in 2019 in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank. Varun also has a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but he does not have any scenes with Alia.

