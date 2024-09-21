Varun Dhawan goes shirtless for workout session and leaves our jaws dropped as he flaunts his six-pack abs; SSKTK co-star Maniesh Paul reacts

Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actor recently shared a glimpse of his workout session on the sets. Varun flaunting his six-pack abs in his shirtless look will leave your jaws dropped and certainly give you motivation to hit the gym. His co-star Maniesh Paul also reacted to his workout video.

Today, September 21, 2024, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a video of him working out hard in the gym. In the caption, he asked, “Kya yeh workout weird Hain? (Is this workout weird?)”

In the comments section, Maniesh Paul, who is set to share the screen with Varun in SSKTK, playfully said, “Main nahi aaonga udaipur vapas agar aise videos daalega @varundvn (I will not come back to Udaipur if you post such videos).”

Have a look at the post and the comment here!

Fans also gushed over Varun Dhawan’s energy and fitness. One person said, “Strength level: Beast mode unlocked,” while another wrote, “Fitness goal.” A user stated, “Weird nahi hai. bohat hard hai Dhaone.” Many others showed their appreciation with red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, Varun offered a peek into meal times with the team of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. He dropped photographs with Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and others. In the caption, he called them the “Breakfast club.”

Advertisement

SSKTK is a romantic comedy written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The stellar ensemble cast features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The film marks Varun and Janhvi’s second collaboration after Bawaal.

The announcement video of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari revealed its theatrical release date as April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Varun’s action film Baby John is arriving on Christmas this year. His series Citadel: Honey Bunny will stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. Varun’s future lineup is packed with exciting projects, including No Entry 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bhediya 2, and Border 2.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan goes gaga over Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 and calls it ‘applause worthy’: ‘It is such a happy time…’