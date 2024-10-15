THROWBACK: Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? When Vicky Kaushal had to choose between them for a movie date: ‘I think wo dono…’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the cutest and most loved couples of Bollywood currently. Their love story is indeed straight out of a fairytale and fans are in awe. It is always special to revisit some old interviews of actors and today we got our hands on the Sardar Udham star’s candid chat wherein he was made to choose between his now-wife and Deepika Padukone for a movie date. Scroll down to know his answer.

In an interview with Lokmat, Vicky Kaushal was made to choose between Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. The reporter asked him to choose one of these two for a movie date and the Love & War star had an instant reply. Without wasting a minute he said, “Jo bhi free ho.” (Whoever is free).

Vicky continued by saying, “I think wo dono hi bahut occupied hai apne apne kaam me. To jab bhi free ho, jo bhi free ho.” (I think they are both quite busy in their own routine. So, whoever is free and whenever they are free).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As one of Bollywood's most adored couples, they have consistently kept their relationship private while continuing to set major couple goals.

Talking about their work front, Vicky Kaushal has a couple of exciting releases in his kitty. He will be seen as Sambhaji in Laxman Utekar’s period drama Chhaava. This film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and the first look has already got everyone excited to another level.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The prep for this film has begun and fans are quite excited to see this trio.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, she is in talks with Farhan Akhtar for Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Deepika Padukone on the other hand is enjoying her maternity break after welcoming her first baby, daughter with Ranveer Singh recently.

