Katrina Kaif owns the moment in Johanna Ortiz's draped floral silk maxi dress worth Rs 1,72,818

Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a floral silk maxi dress, and we are absolutely loving her impeccable sense of style. The Tiger 3 actress looks elegant in her cape-style dress, and we can’t wait to decode her look.

Kaif looked gorgeous in her recent Instagram post, where she wore an elegant draped floral silk maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz, worth Rs 1,72,818. The stunning dress was a showstopper because of its rose accents and cape sleeves. The long, flowy dress featured beige fabric with bold red floral print accents. It also had thin black lines that added an artistic pattern to the overall look of the dress.

The high neckline and loose-fitting sleeves perfectly give off a relaxed yet stylish vibe. And let’s be honest, this dress is just right for enjoying an easy-breezy night out on a date with your partner.

For a standout feature, Katrina styled her outfit with minimal yet stylish accessories. She complimented her outfit with layered rings and Gen Z’s favorite golden earrings. Apart from her outfit and accessories, her makeup was also on point. To keep her look low-key, the Welcome actress opted for a natural base, giving her skin a flawless glow. To further enhance her features, she went with defined brows, mascara, thin eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, and nude lipstick—perfect to let her outfit take center stage.

With side-parted hair, Katrina perfectly showed off her long, healthy locks. To enhance her look, the actress kept her hair open, allowing it to flow naturally while maintaining a polished appearance. The side-parted style framed her beautiful face and makeup perfectly. With her hair cascading past her shoulders, its length and shine gave off perfect hair goals, and we definitely want to know her hair secrets!

If you, like Katrina, want to keep your look elegant and stylish, it’s time to try out this draped floral silk maxi dress that will surely channel your inner celeb energy.

