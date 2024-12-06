Triptii Dimri's Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary says if she has changed after Animal's success: 'I see that there is a certain amount of…'

Triptii Dimri tasted success when the audience showered love on her movie, Laila Majnu, with Avinash Tiwary. A couple of years later, the two stars were again seen together in the period horror film Bulbbul. Since then, Triptii and Avinash have become good friends. Hence, he is the right person to comment if Dimri has changed after the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s actioner, Animal. Tiwary, however, said that there is a certain amount of confidence he sees in her now.

Avinash Tiwary was recently in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel. The actor was joined by his Sikandar Ka Muqaddar co-stars, Jimmy Sheirgill and Tamannaah Bhatia. As he spoke about the heist thriller film and Tiwary’s journey in the industry, the actor also opened up about his Laila Majnu co-star, Triptii Dimri.

During the interview, he was asked if Dimri, who became the national crush of India after starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, has changed after the film’s success. Responding to it, Tiwary said that they had met a couple of times after the movie. “Hum toh jaise milte they waise he milte hai. (We have met the way we used to),” he stated, adding that he doesn’t see any change in her.

Further on, the Madgaon Express actor stated that her job and profession are part of an actor’s life. He added that people strangely make these assumptions that artists change after a movie’s success. Having said that, he also admitted that the Qala actress is definitely enjoying her life a lot.

He divulged, “I see that there is a certain amount of confidence that has come up, which I have seen grow into her.” However, he hasn’t seen any drastic change in her, exclaimed Avinash Tiwary.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii was flooded with offers after Animal. She started 2024 with Bad Newz opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. It was followed by Rajkummar Rao-led Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

She is currently working on her upcoming movie, Dhadak 2. Written and directed by Shazia Iqbal and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie Dhadak. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Randeep Hooda.

