EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah on Tumbbad 2: It could be a sequel or a prequel but, we don’t have a script yet

In 2018, the Sohum Shah starrer, Tumbbad, pleasantly surprised one and all, with not just the critical acclaim but also performance at the box-office. Over the years, the fan following for the rich world of the film has escalated due to its presence on digital medium. Right after the film’s release, Sohum Shah had spoken about the plans of spinning it in a franchise and three years since then, there has been no movement on that front, though the chatters continue in the industry circles.

In an interview with us, when asked to comment on the status of Tumbbad 2, Sohum said, “It took me 7 years to make Tumbbad and I don’t know how long will it take for the sequel. I am in no hurry for it, we keep discussing interesting ideas but not able to develop it into a screenplay. So, at this point of time, there is nothing concrete to work on and the hunt for story is on progress. Definitely, I want to make Tumbbad 2, because part one is loved.”

He goes ahead to inform that he visualised Tumbbad as a franchise much before the release of the film. “Next up could be a prequel or a sequel, because the world and characters are very rich. It’s a different world, but we don’t know when it would go on floors. I am leaving it to destiny.” Next up for Sohum is a silent comedy with Konkana Sen Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nora Fatehi. “It’s directed by G Ashok. Though a comedy, it also has an element of thrill in it. I have grown up watching comedies and I am very excited for this one,” he signed off.

