Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Day 1: Sohum Shah's mytho-horror triples the opening day of its original run; Collects Rs 1.50 crore

Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in a titular role re-released in theatres and the response of the film on the first day of re-release is good. The film collected Rs 1.50 crore and that's more than what the new Hindi release The Buckingham Murders managed on its first day. While Tumbbad has registered an encouraging start, it's all about what it can do in the days to come that matters.

Tumbbad Does Well In The First Day Of Re-Release; Collects Rs 1.50 Crore

Tumbbad in its original run had collected slightly over Rs 12 crore. It was declared a flop at the box office but the film did manage to have a decently good trend. It did almost 25 times its opening day in the full run. There was appreciation for the film all across but it didn't convert into required footfalls. Thanks to a great digital outing, the film gradually gained a cult following for itself. The news of the movie's re-release spread like wildfire and it is surely visible in the movie's opening collections which are thrice of the movie's original opening day back in 2018. This is a big feat since the film is already available to be watched on digital.

Tumbbad Can Have A Verdict-Changing Re-Run

If Tumbbad holds its own for a week or so, it will surely fancy matching the collections that it managed in the movie's original run. That will also help change the movie's verdict, even if it is marginally. Yes, if the movie supersedes the original collections by a hefty margin, things can get more interesting. There have been films in the past that have had verdict changing re-runs and Tumbbad can be the next. Along with Tumbbad, there also is Veer Zaara that has re-released, although the release size is very small.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 1.50 crore on day 1 in India

Watch the Tumbbad Re-Release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad now plays in a theatre near you. While the film is available on digital, it only makes sense to experience it on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Do let us know.

