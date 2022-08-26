EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah says shooting on sets of Maharani Season 2 was like a 'picnic' to him

Sohum Shah is one of India's most admired actors. He has made a niche in the parallel space of the cinema. The filmmaker has been a part of acclaimed movies like Tumbbad, Ship Of Theseus, and Talvar and has been receiving a lot of love for his role as Bheema in the series Maharani. Maharani is a political thriller, based in Bihar, and the show boasts of an ensemble cast with prolific actors like Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and Anuja Sathe being a part of it. The first season of the show found a lot of love digitally, which led to the renewal of the show for its second season. Sohum, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, talked in length about how much he enjoyed working on the show and how new characters added to the excitement of filming the second season of the show.

Sohum, who plays the role of Bheema, was asked about how it was like, on the sets of the show. He said, "The sets of Maharani is always a picnic for me. We did the first season and I had a good bonding with everyone; Huma, Amit, Subhash Kapoor and others. So I enjoy a lot working with them and it feels like I am home. We were shooting in Bhopal and it is a very beautiful place. It was in the winters so we enjoyed a lot." He continued to talk about how new faces brought new energy on sets as he said, "We had worked with old characters. Since there were some new people this time, there was a new energy. There's a character called Dulhari Yadav which people will enjoy a lot. There's a character called Kirti Singh which Anuja has played. So it will be a lot of fun. And I have a lot of scenes with Anuja. She is a great actress. Acting is about reaction. So whenever I did a scene with her, things changed. So it is fun when more people get associated to the project. You don't get a surprise element when you work with the same people. New characters surprise me."

The second season of Maharani dropped yesterday, digitally, on its respective OTT platform. The highly acclaimed show can be binge-watched over the weekend. Those who like political thrillers are in for a treat. On the work front, Sohum won a National Award for his film Ship Of Theseus and won more acclaim with Tummbad, which was a sleeper hit at the box office and is one of the highest-rated films from India.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah describes his character 'Bheema' in Maharani in 4 simple words; Find out