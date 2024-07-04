Meet actor who started career in fashion industry before venturing into films, worked with Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and is now an OTT star

Talent alone is not always enough; timing is crucial for recognition. Many Bollywood actors, such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and Irrfan Khan, have finally received the recognition they deserve after years of dedication.

In a long list of such stars, today we’re talking about Gulshan Devaiah. This actor-par-excellence today needs no introduction. However, it was years of consistency, hard-work and self-belief that made it possible. Thus, let’s take a look back at his filmography before he made it big in the tinsel town.

Early life of Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka, where he was born on May 28, 1978. Many of you might not know, but before entering the world of acting, he worked in the fashion industry for 10 years. In fact, he holds a degree from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

His passion for acting began with minor roles in Bengaluru’s English theater. He enhanced his skills by performing in various dramas before deciding to take the plunge into the vast world of Bollywood. Just like many aspiring actors, with eyes filled with dreams and hope in his heart, Gulshan came to Mumbai in 2008.

Remarkable filmography of Gulshan Devaiah

He finally made his acting debut in 2010 with Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller, That Girl in Yellow Boots. The acclaimed film was screened at the prestigious film festivals like Toronto International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. His debut stint was followed by movies like Dum Maaro Dum (2011), Shaitan (2011), Hate Story (2012), Peddlers (2012) and, Ram Leela (2013), Hunterrr (2015), Junooniyat (2017) and many more.

Advertisement

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Gulshan’s excellent choices in scripts garnered him significant appreciation. From playing a s*x addict in Harshvardhan Kulkarani’s Hunterrr to Bhavani in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela, the actor has managed to prove his versatility and how. Despite a short role in the latter, his natural performance and impeccable grasp of the accent got special notice.

Gulshan Devaiah’s OTT works

While his appearance in several movies brought him attention; his venture into web shows took his popularity to an all-time high. Apart from movies, he has been a part of several path-breaking digital shows like Smoke (2018), Afsos (2020), Duranga (2022), Shiksha Mandal (2022) and many more.

His Amazon Prime Video release, Dahaad (2023) and Netflix’s Guns and Gulaabs (2023) turned out to be one of the major path-breaking roles of his career.

Gulshan Devaiah’s personal life

The actor got married to Kalliroi Tziafeta in 2012 but the duo parted ways in 2020. However, in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Gulshan had revealed that they were working on their relationship again. He admitted that separation was important that as it taught him to deal with the challenges in a better way.

Advertisement

Nearly three years after their separation, the two started dating again and according to him, they grew far more in comparison to their first phase of marriage. “I understand myself better. I’m more secure as a person and professional. I’m better at communicating, better at accepting things. I have more patience. I am better overall at understanding and handling things,” he had said.

Gulshan Devaiah’s work front

On the work front, Gulshan is currently hitting headlines for his latest release, Bad Cop, which reunited him with Anurag Kashyap. The series also stars the filmmaker, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in the leading roles. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with a new episode dropping each Thursday.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who stole everyone's hearts with debut film but one fatal accident changed her life forever