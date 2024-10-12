Vanvaas: Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma announces his next with son Utkarsh Sharma on Dussehra 2024; ‘Parivaar ke liye ek Parivaarik film’

Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 created havoc at the box office in 2023. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and the director’s son, Utkarsh Sharma, reprised their roles in this sequel. Today, October 12, 2024, on the festival of Dussehra, Sharma has officially announced his next movie Vanvaas with his son. He called it ‘Parivaar ke liye ek Parivaarik film.’

Today, Anil Sharma took to his Instagram and shared the announcement video of Vanvaas. The video said, “The director of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Apne, Gadar 2, Anil Sharma brings to you an unforgettable tale.”

The title card and the tagline of the movie were unveiled as, “Apne hi dete hain apnon ko… Vanvaas (Our own people give us exile).” The video revealed that the movie will arrive soon in theaters. It ended with the text “Aap sabko Dussehra ki shubhkamnayein (Happy Dussehra to all of you).” Emotional theme music was playing in the background.

In the caption, Anil Sharma wrote, “Parivaar ke liye ek Parivaarik film (A family film for the family) #Vanvaas.” The post also included the names of the cast members, Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Khushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav.

Watch the announcement video here!

Fans showcased their excitement for the film in the comments section. One person said, “Gud to see gadar 2 pair of utkarsh & simrat once again together as main leads,” while another wrote, “Vanvaas Movie Goosebumps.” A user stated, “Ramayan Ki Vibe Aa Rahi Hai Anil Sharma Ji Pakka Kuchh Bada Karne Waale He Isme Very Excited For Vanvaas.”

Advertisement

A comment read, “Vanvaas All Time Biggest Blockbuster Loading...... First Day First Show For Jeeteyyyy.”

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma shared some details about Vanvaas. He said, “Banaras mein hai, Kumbh hai. Aur bahut hi emotional trauma hai, yeh journey of life hai, har aadmi ka jeevan hai… har aadmi se connect karega (It is set in the backdrop of Banaras, includes Kumbh. It is an emotional trauma and journey of life which every individual will be able to connect to)."

Presented by Zee Studios, Vanvaas is written, produced, and directed by Anil Sharma.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Jackie Shroff’s FIRST LOOK as ‘evil’ Babbar Sher is enough to give you goosebumps; Varun Dhawan calls him ‘darkness you never saw coming’