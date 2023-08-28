EXCLUSIVE: After Gadar 2, Anil Sharma’s next is with Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma followed by Apne 2

Anil Sharma is presently celebrating the success of the Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2, which is on its way to becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema. The film is headed for a finish in the north of Rs 500 crore, making it one of the most profitable ventures of all time. While Gadar 2 continues with its phenomenal run at the box office, Anil Sharma has quietly started prep work on his next directorial. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Anil Sharma’s next will feature Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead.

Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's next in the pre-production stage

“Anil Sharma had an idea for a film featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma for a while now and following the success of Gadar 2, he is ready to take this film on floors. It’s currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in November this year. It’s a commercial drama, and the filmmaker plans to shoot it in Mumbai, and Goa among other places,” revealed a source close to the development.

Apart from Nana and Utkarsh, the film has multiple other seasoned actors in the cast and more about the project will be known soon. After calling it a wrap on the yet untitled film, Anil Sharma moves on to the Apne sequel with the Deol Family – Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol – among others. “The basic plot of Apne 2 is locked and Anil Sharma will get into the full-fledged development by next year and then take the film on floors,” the source informed adding further that Anil Sharma wants to carry forward the emotional legacy of Apne as he believes that the film has the potential of touching the right chord with family audience.

Anil Sharma to move on to Gadar 3 after Apne 2

Anil Sharma has also promised Gadar 3 to his partner, Zee Studios, but that’s long way ahead as the director is clear on touching the subject again only on getting the right and ideal script that takes the story forward. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

