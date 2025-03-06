‘Sundari’ Janhvi Kapoor gets beautiful b’day wish from Sidharth Malhotra; don’t miss UNSEEN PIC shared by Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor rings in her 28th birthday today, March 6! Since her Dhadak debut in 2018, she has carved her own space in Bollywood. On her special day, warm wishes are pouring in from friends and co-stars. Her Param Sundari co-star Sidharth Malhotra shared a heartfelt birthday message, while Varun Dhawan surprised fans with an unseen picture to mark the occasion.

Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram Stories to wish his Sundari from their upcoming film Param Sundari. Re-sharing Janhvi’s stunning picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @JanhviKapoor! Have the best year ahead. Big love and hug!”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Janhvi on Instagram. Sharing an unseen picture where he holds her close, he wrote, “Happy birthday Tulsi. Love, Sunny.” The photo captures a candid moment between the duo, with Janhvi gazing into Varun’s eyes as they pose on a balcony overlooking a breathtaking cityscape.

Ananya Panday shared three adorable unseen pictures with Janhvi Kapoor and their pets, adding a sweet note that read, “Happy birthday JK !!! I’m wishing u this mood board today and everyday.” The pictures perfectly capture their fun and affectionate bond.

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya, who debuted in Sky Force, penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Janhvi Kapoor. He wrote, “Happiest birthday To the mother of Saitama, Bhaitama, Malai, Kulfi, Toolaan & Mogi. Our favorite @janhvikapoor. May every dream and wish of yours come true. God bless.”

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari was officially announced in February last year. This much-anticipated romantic comedy marks the reunion of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan after their collaboration in Bawaal.

The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. Backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the project was initially slated for an April 18, 2025 release. However, as per a Bollywood Hungama report, the shoot has been extended until March 2025, pushing the release to the latter half of the year.