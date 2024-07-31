Did you know Varun Dhawan was insecure about Sidharth Malhotra during Student of the Year? REVEALS David Dhawan

Student of the Year was the debut film for Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the film was released in 2012 and did outstandingly at the box office. In a new interview, Varun's dad and ace filmmaker David Dhawan shared how his son was insecure about Sidharth during the film. He added that he wanted Varun to be a banker.

Varun Dhawan's father and filmmaker, David Dhawan, recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, The Invincibles Series, and discussed various topics. He revealed that his son was insecure about Sidharth Malhotra during their debut film Student of the Year.

David wanted his son to be a banker. Recalling days when Varun approached Karan Johar, David Dhawan shared that Varun came back from abroad after studying, and he asked his son what he wanted to do in life as everyone was taking up a bank job those days.

The new daddy went to Karan Johar and said he wanted to assist the filmmaker. David Dhawan shared that Karan knew the family very well, and they went abroad to work on My Name is Khan, and the cameraman, Ravi Chandran, was the one who told Karan to keep an eye on him.

Sharing about Varun's insecurity, David Dhawan said, "Karan came over to our house and said that he wants to launch him, and they did a photoshoot with Sidharth Malhotra." David Dhawan added, "I was with him, and some days he used to be very upset also. I told him, 'These things happen in two-hero films. Listen, my son, you're damn good. Your confidence is something else. Don't be afraid, take the leap.'"

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra assisted Karan Johar in the film My Name Is Khan.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Varun, who recently embraced fatherhood, has several projects in hand. He has Baby John, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On the other hand, Sidharth was recently seen in Yodha. Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, his acting was praise-worthy.

