Varun Dhawan drops goofy VIDEO of himself indulging in pizzas; fans call him Shraddha Kapoor's male version

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. He enjoys a huge fan following on his Instagram account and often drops pictures and videos of himself to keep his fans updated about his life. A while ago, Varun shared a funny video of himself eating pizzas in different restaurants. Fans took to the comment section and called him the male version of Shraddha Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan shares video of him enjoying pizzas

On March 27, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account and dropped a video of himself. In the video, we can see him in different restaurants at different times of the day, enjoying loaded pizzas.

From looking at a large slice of pizza to expressing his satisfaction after finishing, the video captures it all. His expression is just so relatable. But what caught our attention was the caption he attached to the video. It reads, "Pizza khane ke baad mujhe guilt aur khushi dono hoti hain (I feel both guilty and happy after having a pizza)." To make the Reel funnier, he added the trending song Premika in the background.

Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Suggest best pizza place plz !!"

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as he dropped the video, fans started to call him the male version of Shraddha Kapoor. The actress recently grabbed attention at our Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards when she joined the pizza party with the paparazzi.

Advertisement

One fan wrote, "@shraddhakapoor's male version here." Another commented, "Shraddha ka atma kabse ghus gaya." "Shraddha bestie hai toh ye toh hona hi tha," commented a third fan. A fourth fan wrote, "Aap to Shraddha Kapoor ban gaye ho it's just VarShra's things."

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan will star alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian adaptation of the hit American series Citadel. The makers recently unveiled a captivating poster showcasing the leads in gritty avatars wielding firearms. Priyanka Chopra also expressed excitement for the project.

Dhawan has another project in the pipeline - the action-packed thriller Baby John, helmed by Atlee. Co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh, the teaser and intense poster have ignited anticipation among fans. Directed by Kalees, the film hits theaters on May 31, 2024.

Furthermore, Dhawan will reunite with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, slated for release on April 18, 2025. Directed and written by Shashank Khaitan, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, promising a cinematic treat for audiences.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and others shower love on Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer