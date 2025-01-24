Varun Dhawan makes special promise to Natasha Dalal on 4th wedding anniversary; don’t miss THROWBACK PIC from when his wife was pregnant with Lara

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2021. The couple is celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, January 24, 2025. On this special occasion, Varun made a promise to his wife. He also dropped a heartwarming picture from when Natasha was pregnant with their daughter Lara.

Today, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a series of old pictures with his wife Natasha Dalal from their vacations. In the first photograph, they were seen sitting together on a cruise. The actor, dressed in a beige hoodie and pants, had their pet dog Joey perched on his lap. Natasha wore a floral white dress, and her hair was seen flying due to the wind.

The second snapshot was taken at a beach. Varun stood shirtless with a surfboard under his arm. His wife was next to him and looked stunning in a bikini. The last picture was taken at a scenic location. The couple was seen lost in a kiss as Varun caressed Natasha’s baby bump.

In the caption, Varun called his wife “my ride or die.” He further stated, “I promise to take u on a holiday next anniversary,” accompanied by a saluting face and red heart emoji.

Varun Dhawan’s post with Natasha Dalal on their wedding anniversary:

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple in the comments section of the post. One person said, “4 years with you cuties,” while another wrote, “Happy Anniversary to these beautiful people inside out.”

A user stated, “Also the beautiful fact that in these four years you became from 2 to 4,” and another said, “Wishing you endless happiness.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on June 3, 2024. The actor later revealed her name as Lara.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Baby John. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Border 2. He is set to star alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the war drama.

