Vedaa first look out: John Abraham and Sharvari’s intense avatars promise a bloody violent ride

After the massive success of Pathaan, fans cannot wait to watch John Abraham on the silver screen again with his action-packed stunts. For those who were waiting for John Abraham’s new film announcement, here it is! The actor took all his fans by a pleasant surprise when he shared a poster without any film name. But a few minutes later, the actor shared the first poster of his upcoming movie titled Vedaa which also stars Sharvari alongside the Dhoom star.

Vedaa’s first look poster out

Director Nikkhil Advani’s much anticipated, high-energy action-drama, Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari is all set to release on the big screen. Brace yourselves for a riveting cinematic adventure as this adrenaline-pumping film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 12 this year, promising an indelible and immersive experience for audiences. In the first poster, we can see John in quite an intense avatar while Sharvari hides behind him with teary eyes. Six years since their successful collaboration on Batla House, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham reunite to bring forth yet another compelling story. Sharing this poster, the actor wrote, “#Vedaa #WaitForIt She needed a savior. She got a weapon. Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!”

Check it out:

Expressing excitement, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

After the triumphant success of Pathan, John Abraham makes a return to the big screen and will be seen sharing screen space with promising talent Sharvari, for the first time ever. The film promises a dynamic collaboration between the seasoned actor and the emerging star, offering a fresh and engaging cinematic experience. Directed by Nikkhil Advani & written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

