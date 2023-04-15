EXCLUSIVE: Post Pathaan, John Abraham focuses on doing action films; Steps back from comedies

Pathaan has changed the ball game for John Abraham in the Hindi Film Industry. The actor won all the acclaim for his ruthless portrayal of Jim in this Siddharth Anand directed actioner fronted by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. And the success and appreciation of Pathaan has resulted in John rethink and strategize his line up for the coming two years. According to sources close to the actor, John is keen to do action films now.

John Abraham backs out from Sajid Khan's 100%

“John was looking to diversify his line up with comedy and masala entertainers too. In-fact, he had signed on for 100% directed by Sajid Khan and was in advanced talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. But the success of Pathaan has changed it all and John isn’t in the mood to do a comedy film anytime soon. While he has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options,” revealed a source close to the development.

John on the other hand is seriously on the look out for good scripts in the action – thriller space. “The hunt is on and we would have an update on a film or two from John in a month’s time in this space. It’s also work in progress for a spin off to his character of Jim and mostly, the film will go into production in the next two years. Yash Raj Films and John have discussed this idea and believe the character has enough potential to blow big,” the source added.

John Abraham's line up

John’s upcoming release for 2023 is the Dinesh Vijan production, Tehran. He is also doing a geo political thriller with Bhushan Kumar, which is directed by Shivam Nair. A couple of new film announcements will be made in the coming two months, before finally having a concrete development on the Jim prequel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on John Abraham.

