EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra gets Shiv Rawail on board to direct Alia Bhatt & Sharvari in YRF Spy Universe’s next

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Tiger Shroff, the newest entrant to the YRF Spy Universe will be Alia Bhatt. The actress is set to be the first female agent from India in the next chapter of this epic spy-based action thriller. Soon after, it was revealed that the film will feature Sharvari too in the lead, with all details around the character dynamics kept under wraps. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aditya Chopra has locked the director of the first female film of YRF Spy Universe.

Shiv Rawail to direct Alia & Sharvari in YRF Spy Universe

According to sources close to the development, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s next will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his debut with the OTT project, The Railway Men. “The Railway Men is among the most appreciated shows on the digital world and Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe. Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail have been discussing the association for a while now and the things are now on the paper,” revealed a source close to the development. For those unaware, The Railway Man premiered on Netflix in November and is among the most watched and loved shows on the platform.

Shiv has worked with Aditya Chopra as an assistant director on many of his productions before making his digital debut with Railway Man and finally a big-ticket actioner for theatres. "Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with Sharvari," the source informed.

The source further added that Shiv has already started prep work on the yet-untitled spy film, and is all set to take it on floors in the 2nd half of 2024. “It’s an ambitious film for all the stakeholders and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience. There will lot of surprises in this yet-to-be-titled spy saga as the idea is to add new flavor to the already existing universe,” the source added.

Alia and Sharvari gear up for an action-packed 2024

Both Alia and Sharvari are excited to step into this new world as the duo will be playing "Super Agents" in this Spy Universe Film. The YRF Spy Universe kicked off in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 2018, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2023 and finally, Tiger 3 as well in 2023.

Next up in the universe will be War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., followed by the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari film, which could be the seventh film in the prestigious universe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

