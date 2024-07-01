7 best John Abraham movies that prove he is a master of all genres

John Abraham movies never fail to keep the audience hooked to the storylines because they are full of action, rich dialogues, and captivating characterizations. He made his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003, which was a box-office success. In the same year, he appeared in Anurag Basu's horror film Saaya and the Pooja Bhatt directorial Paap.

John, a National Film Award recipient, has done several hit films such as Dhoom, Salaam-e-Ishq, 7 Khoon Maaf, Race 2, Pathaan, and many more.

7 best John Abraham movies that prove why he is one of a kind

1. Madras Cafe

Cast: John Abraham , Raashi Khanna, Nargis Fakhri, Vishnu Govindhan, Avijit Dutt, Kannan Arunachalam, Manoj Bakshi

, Raashi Khanna, Nargis Fakhri, Vishnu Govindhan, Avijit Dutt, Kannan Arunachalam, Manoj Bakshi IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Release year: 2013

2013 Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Action, Drama, Thriller Where to watch: Netflix, JioCinema

John Abraham movie Madras Cafe kicks off in Jaffna with a bus being halted by armed individuals, resulting in the massacre of all passengers. In Kasauli, a bearded man named Vikram Singh watches the news of the Sri Lankan President's assassination by a suicide bomber. Vikram embarks on a covert operation to Sri Lanka, only to get entangled in a civil war and a plot to assassinate the ex-Prime Minister of India.

2. Dhoom

Cast: John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan , Esha Deol, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, Rohit Chopra, Mehul Bhojak, Ajay Pande, Farid Amiri

John Abraham, , Esha Deol, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, Rohit Chopra, Mehul Bhojak, Ajay Pande, Farid Amiri IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi Release year: 2004

2004 Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller

Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Dhoom is one of the most acclaimed John Abraham movies. In the movie, we see a gang of robbers on high-tech motorbikes, led by Kabir, sweep across Mumbai, outwitting the police at every turn. When Officer Joy Dixit is tasked with catching criminals, he reluctantly enlists the help of garage mechanic and bike enthusiast Ali. Although the pair don't see eye to eye at first, they soon become a formidable team, tracking their enemies.

3. Jism

Cast: John Abraham, Bipasha Basu , Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Bobby Bedi, Sheeba Chaddha

John Abraham, , Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Bobby Bedi, Sheeba Chaddha IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Director: Amit Saxena

Amit Saxena Release year: 2003

2003 Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Drama, Romance, Thriller Where to watch: ZEE5

Jism is John Abraham first movie. In the film, we see a femme fatale, Sonia Khanna, seduces a wealthy businessman, Kabir Lal, as part of a dangerous game. Their passionate affair takes a dark turn when Kabir becomes entangled in a web of crime and deceit, leading to a gripping and suspenseful tale of love, lust and betrayal.

4. Race 2

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel, Aditya Pancholi, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Gandhi, Ketan Karande

Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel, Aditya Pancholi, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Gandhi, Ketan Karande IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Director: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla

Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla Release year: 2013

2013 Genre: Action, Crime, Drama, Romance, Thriller

Action, Crime, Drama, Romance, Thriller Where to watch: Netflix

In Race 2, John Abraham played the role of a powerful Turkish don, who killed Ranvir's (Saif Ali Khan) wife Sonia (Bipasha Basu). The main antagonist Ranvir befriends a billionaire gangster, Armaan (John) in Turkey. However, he soon turns on him and plans revenge when he learns that his girlfriend is responsible for his wife's death.

5. 7 Khoon Maaf

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Annu Kapoor, Usha Uthup, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vivaan Shah

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Annu Kapoor, Usha Uthup, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vivaan Shah IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Release year: 2011

2011 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery

Comedy, Drama, Mystery Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

In 7 Khoon Maaf, John Abraham was seen as Jamshed Singh Rathod aka Jimmy Stetson (second husband). Susanna (Priyanka) is hungry for love and will go to any extent to find it in its purest form. In search of the perfect man, she marries multiple times as each of her husbands dies mysteriously.

6. Force

Cast: John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal, Genelia Deshmukh, Raj Babbar

John Abraham, Vidyut Jammwal, Genelia Deshmukh, Raj Babbar IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Release year: 2011

2011 Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to watch: Apple TV

In Force, ACP Yashvardhan of the Narcotics Control Bureau and his team successfully kill a drug dealer, Vasu. But Vasu's vengeful brother, Vishnu, a dreadful gangster, promises to destroy the ACP's life. Force is one of the best John Abraham movies that is loved by his fans.

7. Pathaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Release year: 2023

2023 Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Thriller, Adventure Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Pathaan, we see a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan works for RAW but separates his paths for certain reasons.

The story is set at a time when India revoked its Article 370 which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status. In response, a vengeful Pakistani general named Qadir, played by Manish Wadhwa, decides to retaliate against India.

Qadir decides to sign a contract with Jim (John Abraham), a present terrorist who worked as a RAW agent in the past and has a deep-seated hatred for India.

John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Vedaa. The Nikkhil Advani’s directorial will be released on August 15, 2024.

