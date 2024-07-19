Munjya Box Office Update: Abhay Verma, Sharvari film crosses Rs 100 crore domestically; Approaches end of run

Munjya directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and others, crossed the Rs 100 crore nett India mark in its 6th week. The film opened with collections of around Rs 4 crore and for it to reach the Rs 100 crore mark is an exceptional feat. There were many films that released after Munjya like Chandu Champion, Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira and Hindustani 2, but it braved them and continued recording collections at its own pace.

Munjya Crosses The Rs 100 Crore Nett India Mark At The Box Office In Its 6th Week; Is A Certified Super-Hit

Munjya is a certified super-hit at the box office. It is the biggest hit of Bollywood for 2024 and it will be till the release of Stree 2, which most definitely will take the crown from it in August this year.

Munjya Is Followed By Stree 2; Munjya's Appearances In The Horror Universe Will Only Increase Its Craze Further

Munjya is the second film from Maddock Film's Horror Comedy Universe to hit the Rs 100 crore mark and Stree 2, most definitely will be the third. What makes the collections of Munjya special are the fact that they have come despite not having a saleable name. The film completely ran on its concept. The appearances of Munjya in other horror films from the universe will only go on to increase its hype among the paying audience.

About Munjya

In the year 1952, a boy is denied to marry Munni, a girl 7 years older than him. The boy's head is shaved off forcefully and Munni is wedded to someone else. That night, the boy takes his sister along and performs dark magic under a peepal tree. He dies in an effort to kill his sister, whom he tried to use as a sacrificial goat. Since the boy dies within the 10 days of shaving off his head, he turns into a monster named Munjya, who dwells on individuals of his own family, and pesters them to find him his Munni.

In present day, Bittu (Abhay Verma), who works with his mother (Mona Singh) in a hair salon, gets frequent nightmares and it often catches him off guard. He loves Bella (Sharvari Wagh) but is never able to express his love as Bella has always considered him to be a buddy and because he finds out that she is in a relationship with a foreigner named Kuba.

Bittu's nightmares become more specific in a casual visit to his ancestral village, with his mother and grandmother. He learns about Munjya and goes to the haunted peepal tree where he encounters Munjya. While he somehow survives it, he can't get rid of Munjya, who pesters him to help him find his Munni.

Watch Munjya to know whether Bittu is able to help Munjya find his Munni or not.

