What to watch this weekend: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 to Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein

The audience is going to be spoilt for choices in the upcoming weekend as many highly anticipated movies are releasing on the Independence Day holiday. From Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 to Akshay Kumar and more starrer Khel Khel Mein, these Bollywood films are all set to entertain the viewers.

Pinkvilla offers a brief look at the movies you can catch this weekend. Check it out!

1. Stree 2

Release Date: August 15

August 15 Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana Director: Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik Genre: Horror/Comedy

Horror/Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree and the next installment in the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films. The movie follows the events of its previous part, and the story returns to the town of Chanderi. The place is now being haunted by a monster called Sarkate. As young girls go missing, Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky and his gang have to come to the rescue again.

2. Khel Khel Mein

Release Date: August 15

August 15 Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal Director: Mudassar Aziz

Mudassar Aziz Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Khel Khel Mein is a situational comedy revolving around a group of friends. Akshay Kumar and a stellar ensemble cast promise a rollercoaster ride filled with jokes and secrets. In the story, the friends decide to play a game. For one night, everything on their phones will be open for the others to see. As a result, various truths are unveiled and issues arise among the group.

3. Vedaa

Release Date: August 15

August 15 Star Cast: John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia

John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Vedaa, starring Sharvari and John Abraham in the lead roles, promises a lot of high-octane action and thrilling sequences. It is the story of Vedaa, who gains a savior in Major Abhimanyu. He mentors her and helps her find justice.

Which film are you planning to watch this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

