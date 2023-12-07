Advertisement
The Archies movie poster

The Archies

Hindi

Comedy
Drama
Romance
Musical

07 Dec 2023 | 141 Mins

The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar gets it right again in a heartwarming musical tale of love and friendship

The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar is a very well made adaptation of the The Archies comics that boasts of impressive performances by debutants.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Dec 07, 2023   |  01:12 AM IST
Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor

The Archies is yet another very credible film directed by Zoya Akhtar (Credit: Netflix)

  • The Archies is a well made Indian adaptation of The Archies comics
  • The Archies is now streaming on Netflix

Name: The Archies

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Suhana Khan,Khushi Kapoor,Agastya Nanda,Delnaaz Irani,Vedang Raina,Mihir Ahuja,Aditi Dot,Yuvraj Menda

Writer: Zoya Akhtar

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot:

The Archies is the story of a group of friends, Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda) and Ethel Muggs (Aditi 'Dot' Saigal) as they come together to save their beloved Green Park that's situated in the heart of Riverdale, an Anglo-Indian town in India, from falling into the hands of Mr Lodge, who wants to build a hotel in the park. The Archies is all about friendship, love, inclusivity, finding one's calling, and standing up for what's right.

What works for The Archies:

The Archies has been beautifully crafted by Zoya Akhtar. The master director is in total control of the film and is able to extract great work out of all her actors. She is able to retain the essence of The Archies comics, which somewhat lost its innocence and charm in the show 'Riverdale'. Most of the music and songs compliment the storytelling, which by the way is very light, breezy and fluid in nature.

Talent in the film really seem to have worked hard on their songs and dances that are not just physically demanding but also require great precision and coordination to leave an impact, something it succeeds in. The editing is sharp and thus the plot never loses its way. The impeccable production design really gives life to the town of Riverdale.

What doesn't work for The Archies:

The Archies has a basic and an overly simplistic plot and conflict. It won't necessarily give you the emotional highs that you are looking for. It can be treated as an engaging, well-intentioned teen flick that has something for everyone. There are a few songs among the many enjoyable songs, which don't hit the bulls-eye.

Performances in The Archies:

Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews is pretty good. He gives a confident performance and enjoys a solid screen presence. There definitely is potential there.
Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper does well and nails the dance routines. However, her character arc is not explored much, which limits her scope as a performer. 
Suhana Khan shows the mark of a seasoned actress. She embodies the pompous Veronica Lodge with ease and impresses in the confrontational scenes. Not to forget, her dances have a contagious energy.

Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones again does well. He provides some good comic relief through the film.
Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle has a charm and charisma of his own, that makes his performance easily distinguishable.
Aditi 'Dot' Saigal as Ethel Muggs leaves her mark as a performer and so does Yuvraj Menda as the smart and innocent Dilton Doiley.
Supporting actors like Vinay Pathak (Mr Dawson), Ally Khan (Mr Lodge), Satyajeet Sharma (Mr Cooper) and others compliment the film in every possible way that they can.

Final Verdict of The Archies:

The Archies is another masterfully crafted Zoya Akhtar directorial that boasts of some impressive performances by the debutants. The basic plot and conflict however limits its scope of being something that stands out. On the whole, The Archies is a heartwarming flick that celebrates love and friendship.
The well made Indian adaptation of The Archies comics is now streaming on Netflix.

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func...

