Vedang Raina patiently waiting for his turn while rumored GF Khushi Kapoor poses for paps at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash is too cute to handle; WATCH

Romance is brewing between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. The Archies stars are often spotted together in public, be it the rumored couple stepping out for dates or attending events together. Khushi and Vedang were among the guests invited by Manish Malhotra to his Diwali party. Vedang Raina patiently waited for his turn while rumored GF Khushi Kapoor posed for paparazzi at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. It is too cute to handle.

In a video on Instagram, Vedang Raina can be seen standing alone at the venue of Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. He looks dapper in a black outfit. The Archies actor shows a thumbs up to someone and then the camera pans towards his rumored girlfriend at the photo session area.

The clip shows Khushi posing for her solo pictures. The actress looks stunning in a black saree having circular patterns over it and is shining bright in the light. The saree also features heavy silver work.

Khushi flashes a cute smile while getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Watch the video here:

On Tuesday night, Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor also arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Apart from them, celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Suhana Khan, and others also graced the occasion.

Coming back to Khushi and Vedang, the rumored couple recently went to a lunch date in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. A video of the trio coming out of a building and reaching towards their car caught our attention on Instagram.

Advertisement

Both Khushi and Vedang made their respective debuts in Zoya Akhtar's musical, The Archies in 2023. The film also starred Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. They also made their runway debuts as showstoppers at India Couture Week 2024 in July this year. They walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta's Arunodaya collection at the show.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor will now be seen in director Advait Chandan's yet-to-be-titled film. She is paired with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in the romantic drama. The project will be released in February 2025.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina drops BTS pics from debut ramp walk with rumored GF Khushi Kapoor; latter drops priceless reaction