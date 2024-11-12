Vidya Balan claims she would have loved to watch Sridevi doing action and calls her ‘consummate actor’: ‘Ab wo mauka to nahi milega’

Trigger Warning : This article contains mention of a death.

Bollywood legend Sridevi, celebrated for her versatile acting, left a lasting impact with her unforgettable performances. Vidya Balan, admiring her talent, expressed a wish to have seen Sridevi in action roles, but acknowledged that the opportunity is no longer possible. She also described Sridevi as a ‘consummate actor’, acknowledging her unparalleled talent.

In a conversation with Filmygyan, Vidya Balan was asked about actresses she admires, aside from Madhuri Dixit, and whom she would like to face off with on screen in the future. She shared that she hadn’t really thought about it but expressed a deep admiration for Sridevi.

She said, "I would have loved to watch Sridevi in action. I think she was the most consummate actor. Aisa kuch nahi hai jo Sridevi nahi kar sakti thi. But ab wo mauka to nahi milega. (There was nothing Sridevi couldn’t do. But now, that opportunity won’t come). But I would have loved to watch her, Shabana Azmi, Waheeda ji, Rekha ji."

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor shared that Rekha and Sridevi shared a close, sisterly bond when Sridevi first entered the film industry, with Rekha guiding her through challenging times.

Janhvi recalled how Rekha took her mother under her wing when she felt lost in the industry, offering her support during those early years.

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Vidya Balan reminisced about the first time she met a celebrity. As a child, she had a chance encounter with Rishi Kapoor at a public event.

She recalled, “I bumped into Rishi Kapoor when I was a little kid. I was running somewhere and it was a public function of some sort. I bumped into someone and I thought I saw an apple. Then I looked up his cheeks were pink.”

The young Vidya, taken aback by the surprise meeting, quickly ran away in awe, saying, “You know I just looked up at him and I ran back in shock. I said I just saw Rishi Kapoor. I was a little kid, so he was the first celebrity I literally bumped into.”

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor admits in Sridevi’s absence, her ‘Peddamma’ Rekha’s approval means a lot to her: ‘Mom and she were like soul sisters’