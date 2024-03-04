Vikrant Massey recalls burning skin during 12th Fail preparations; shares 'toughest part' of film

Vikrant Massey is having the time of his life as the actor became a father recently amidst enjoying the roaring success of 12th Fail. The film, directed by legendary filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, captivated everyone's hearts with its story and characterizations. In a new interview, Vikrant praised the filmmaker and shared that he shot the actor without makeup when his skin got burnt during the preparations for the film.

Vikrant Massey on how he burnt his skin during 12th Fail preparations

During a recent interview with GQ India, Vikrant Massey opened up about his role in 12th Fail. He played a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant. He said, "I spent almost a year and a half preparing for the film, and the three months before the shooting were filled with extensive workshops and reading sessions. I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning, my skin actually got burnt, and I freaked out, thinking we'd have to push our shoot by a couple of weeks."

Recalling how Vidhu Vinod Chopra shot him without makeup, the new father said that when he told the filmmaker about the skin burn, the director suggested they could shoot "raw."

"He said that this was a boon, and now we wouldn't need any makeup. We'd be going in raw," the actor recalled. However, he emphasized the fact that it was not the physical transformation but the emotional journey of the character that was more difficult.

Sharing the toughest part of the film, Massey said, "The toughest part of this journey for me, however, was the emotional weight that came with playing this character. Someone who represents the dreams of millions of Indians. To tell a real India story that would resonate with the masses."

About 12th Fail

12th Fail revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The slice-of-life drama aptly showcases the struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Notably, it is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to achieve the position of an IPS officer.

The film received praise from several Indian celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr starrer 12th Fail is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

