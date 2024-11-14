Did You Know Vikrant Massey’s parents were neighbors of the Kapoor family? Actor reveals they stayed in godowns

In a recent interview, The Sabarmati Report actor Vikrant Massey reflected on his life before acting and shared the hardships his parents endured, likening their story to that of a classic Hindi film. He recalled that his mother used to prepare tiffin boxes to help make ends meet. He mentioned that his parents once lived as neighbors to the Kapoor family but, after being forced out of their home, they spent a period living in godowns.

In a recent conversation with Faye D'Souza, Vikrant Massey reflected on his parents' life, describing it as something out of a classic Hindi movie. He shared that his parents once lived in Juhu, next door to the Kapoor family, but after a family dispute, they were forced out of their home.

The actor revealed that his parents spent nearly a year living in warehouses with a young child before eventually settling in Versova. Massey noted that his parents experienced extreme highs and lows and instilled in him an understanding of life’s impermanence.

Although he now enjoys a position of privilege, he acknowledged that his circumstances could change again, as they did when he first began his career two decades ago.

Vikrant also recounted how his mother contributed to the family’s finances by running a tiffin service. He shared that she would wake up at 3 a.m., start cooking by 4, and have around 20 meals prepared by 6, when the dabbawala would collect them for delivery.

After sending her children off to school and having breakfast, she would finally rest before they returned in the afternoon. Then, from 4 to 7 pm, she tutored her children, juggling various tasks throughout the day—cooking, cleaning, and caring for the family—before finally going to bed around midnight, only to wake up at 3 am and start the routine all over again.

Vikrant, who recently appeared in Aditya Nimbalkar's Netflix crime thriller Sector 36, is now preparing for the release of The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and inspired by the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. Featuring Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra, the film will hit theaters on November 15, 2024.

