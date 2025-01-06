War 2 star Kiara Advani makes first appearance after being advised bed rest; netizens can't stop gushing over her

Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her film Game Changer. On January 4, 2025, she was scheduled to attend a promotional event in Mumbai, but her absence raised concerns, with reports claiming she had been hospitalized. However, it has been clarified that she was advised to rest. The War 2 actress has now made her first appearance after the rest period, looking stunning, and netizens couldn't stop gushing over her!

Kiara Advani looked as stunning and glamorous as ever in a denim dress. The War 2 star kept her hair open and opted for a light makeup look for the event. She happily posed for the paparazzi, flashing a bright smile as she walked ahead. Fans couldn’t help but shower her with heart emojis in the comments, clearly in awe of her appearance.

See the video here:

Earlier, a representative from Kiara Advani's team clarified, stating, "Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized; she has simply been advised to rest due to exhaustion from her continuous work."

Game Changer is a Telugu political action film directed by S Shankar. The movie stars Ram Charan, along with Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, and others. It is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

In addition to Game Changer, Kiara Advani has also been working on War 2, an action thriller that marks her debut in the popular Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films.

Advertisement

She will star alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in this sequel to the 2019 hit War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025. She also has Toxic with KGF star Yash in her upcoming projects. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani NOT hospitalized, confirms team; reveals real reason for missing Game Changer event in Mumbai