WATCH: Mr & Mrs Mahi’s Janhvi Kapoor beats the scorching heat in Jaipur with a glass of lassi

Janhvi Kapoor, currently gearing up for the release of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, has been busy with promotions for the past few weeks. The actress has been traveling around the country and engaging with the audience.

Janhvi was recently spotted in Jaipur, where she was seen enjoying a glass of lassi to beat the scorching heat.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted drinking a glass of lassi amid Jaipur promotions of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Today, May 23, Janhvi Kapoor was captured by the paparazzi on the streets of Jaipur. Janhvi was dressed in a stunning mauve-colored ethnic outfit. It consisted of a printed full-sleeved blouse and a matching lehenga skirt. She also wore a net dupatta around her neck. Janhvi paired the outfit with a choker necklace and kept her makeup light and hair open.

The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress, who was promoting her film in the city, visited a popular place selling lassi and enjoyed a kullad of the drink amid the hot weather. Fans were quick to gather around her, and she happily posed for pictures with them.

Watch the video here!

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi director Sharan Sharma on Janhvi Kapoor’s transformation for the film

Earlier, Sharan Sharma, the director of the upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, shared then and now pictures of Janhvi. Revealing his initial doubts, Sharan wrote on Instagram, “2021 vs 2024 … the first image was clicked in June 2021. Moments after I narrated the script of Mr & Mrs Mahi to JK I asked her to pick up a bat and take stance. As I clicked this picture I was proper scared … her stance was terrible … she knew nothing about the sport … how were we going to pull this off? …”

He continued, “I then met 2 magicians @abhisheknayar and @vikrant_yeligeti who turned this impossible dream into reality. Extremely grateful that they came on board and took up this challenge! Super proud of JK’s cricketing skills we have managed to achieve in the film!”

Have a look!

Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios, the movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is set to release in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

