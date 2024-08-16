Kareena Kapoor’s romantic birthday wish for ‘love of her life’ Saif Ali Khan proves they grew ‘quite well’ together; don’t miss her reaction to his Devara glimpse

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among the most beloved couples in Bollywood. Dishing major relationship goals, the actress recently dropped a romantic post to wish her husband on his 54th birthday. In addition to this, she also reacted to her husband’s tantalizing glimpse from Devara.

Today, on August 16, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped vacation pictures with her husband Saif Ali Khan from Parthenon, Greece. The first picture is from the year 2007 from their dating period, followed by a picture from their recent vacations.

In the first picture, the Devara actor was seen tightly hugging his now wife while the duo beamed a bright smile for the camera. Meanwhile, the recent one featured the couple on a bench as they posed for a stunning sun-kissed snap. What remained the same was the background and their eternal love in the pictures.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "happy birthday to the love of my life parthenon 2007 parthenon 2024 who would have thought? as they say must keep growing which we did and quite well…"

Take a look

In addition to this, the makers of Devara treated fans with a tiny glimpse of Saif aka Bhaira from the film. The glimpse was enough to keep fans intrigued by the promising performance of the actor that the film beholds for the audiences. As a matter of fact, the first look will be out at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, reacting to the tiny glimpse, Bebo dropped a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

Take a look

Furthermore, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan shared a carousel of images featured her with the birthday boy. The post concluded with Saif having a delightful time with kids- Jeh and his niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "Happy birthday to my favourite brother," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The multi-starrer ensemble cast comprises Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and more in the key roles. The highly-awaited film is poised to release on Diwali 2024.

Saif Ali Khan’s Devara stars him in a negative role. The Kortala Siva’s directorial led by Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor will release on September 27.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘coolest cat in town’ Joe Jonas on his birthday with an endearing picture ft. husband Nick Jonas