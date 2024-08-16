Devara Teaser: Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira is more brutal than ever in birthday special clip from Jr NTR starrer
The makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 have unveiled the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Bhaira. Check it out!
Jr NTR is all set to wreak havoc in theaters this year with his film Devara: Part 1. Now, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan as the brutal Bhaira.
Sharing the official post on X (formerly Twitter), the makers penned, “His Presence is a Celebration of Havoc. The HUNT will be more brutal than ever.”
