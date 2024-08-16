Devara Teaser: Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira is more brutal than ever in birthday special clip from Jr NTR starrer

The makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 have unveiled the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist Bhaira. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Updated on Aug 16, 2024  |  04:51 PM IST |  3.2K
Devara Teaser: Saif as Bhaira looks intense, BGM steals the show in Jr NTR starrer
Devara Teaser: Saif as Bhaira looks intense, BGM steals the show in Jr NTR starrer (PC: Devara, X)

Jr NTR is all set to wreak havoc in theaters this year with his film Devara: Part 1. Now, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan as the brutal Bhaira.

Sharing the official post on X (formerly Twitter), the makers penned, “His Presence is a Celebration of Havoc. The HUNT will be more brutal than ever.”

Check out the post here:


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (Devara)
Advertisement

Latest Articles