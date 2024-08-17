Janhvi Kapoor and BF Shikhar Pahariya enjoy feast together; Nysa Devgan poses with Orry in unseen PICS from his August Instagram dump

Orry, a close friend of Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, recently shared unseen photos on social media. One of the pictures features the couple enjoying a meal with Orry seated between them. He also posted a snapshot posing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan. Along with these, Orry shared several moments from this month, celebrating his birthday and spending quality time with friends.

Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan took the spotlight in Orry’s latest August photo dump on Instagram. One picture shows Orry seated with a smile between rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, who were enjoying a delicious meal. Another snap features Orry posing with Nysa Devgan, who stuns in a colorful gown at what appears to be a metro station.

The rest of Orry's photos showcase his fun-filled moments from August, including funny faces in a car, group shots of friends in headphones, a helicopter takeoff, and celebrations from his August 2nd birthday. Highlights include a cake with “You’ve outdone life itself” written on it, friends wearing T-shirts with Orry’s sticker face, and a three-tier cake adorned with his funny faces. Orry also shared glimpses of his haircut, meals, and a refreshing dive into the water.

Sharing the carousel of photos, Orry captioned it, “50% of August,” offering a glimpse into his fun-filled month with friends, celebrations, and memorable moments.

Orry previously posted a photo on his Instagram stories featuring him, Shikhar Pahariya, and Janhvi Kapoor, all smiling for the camera. Janhvi sported a light floral dress, while Shikhar looked sharp in a black blazer paired with a white shirt. Orry opted for an all-black outfit. The trio posed in front of a storefront. In the caption, Orry wrote, "My favorites are back."

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were recently seen attending the screening of the world's first mega-musical on Shri Krishna, Rajadhiraaj: Love Life Leela. Janhvi looked stunning in a vibrant red saree paired with a contrasting green blouse. Her traditional outfit highlighted her elegance, complemented by dewy makeup, nude lips, and a chic half-open hairstyle. She accessorized with a matching green choker and earrings. While Janhvi posed for the photographers, Shikhar patiently waited at the entrance, and the two later exited the event together.

