WATCH: Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and son Abram return after New Year vacation

A couple of days ago, several Bollywood celebs were spotted jetting away to their favorite destinations to ring in the New Year. Shah Rukh Khan was also among them. Well, after having a gala time with his family, the actor is back in town.

Shah Rukh Khan returns after New Year vacation with Gauri Khan and son Abram

Many Bollywood celebs decided to step in 2024 with their family and loved ones in a foreign land. Therefore, the Mumbai airport saw many biggies of B-town rushing in with their bags and baggage. Shah Rukh Khan had also flown away for the New Year with his wife Gauri Khan and their youngest son Abram Khan. A while ago, the entire Khan family was spotted exiting a private airport in Mumbai.

In the clip, we can see the Dunki actor trying to dodge the paparazzi by donning a huge hoodie and hiding behind one of his staff members. As he rushed into his swanky luxury car, he was followed by his son and wife. Soon after, his manager and her family also stepped out.

A look at how Bollywood celebs brought in the New Year

The New Year definitely calls for a celebration. But everyone has their way. While newly-wedded couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra choose to rejoice amid snow-capped mountains, Deepika Padukone decided to watch the sunset and romanticize with the waves on New Year. Earlier, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan was spotted with Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda at the airport, presumably ready to jet off for a holiday.

Jab We Met actor Shahid Kapoor went to Bhutan with his entire family while Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had a blast at the NYE bash. The Archies actress Khushi Kapoor was also spotted at the airport with Vedang Raina making people speculate they had a shared vacation. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor was also papped exiting the airport after she enjoyed her vacation with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh made a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. In December last year, the actor came up with the comedy movie Dunki which is going strong at the box office. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

