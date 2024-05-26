WATCH: Farah Khan gets ‘in bed’ with Karan Johar on his birthday; discovers latter’s ‘baba suit’

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are the coolest BFFs in Bollywood, and they have proven this time and again. Their famous Karah diaries, giving a glimpse into their delightful banter, are highly entertaining and always leave the viewers in splits.

This time was no different, as Farah got ‘in bed’ with Karan on his birthday and discovered his outfit for the day.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar’s banter ‘in bed’ is unmissable

Today, May 26, Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a hilarious video with her best friend Karan Johar, who celebrated his birthday yesterday. In the clip, Farah Khan was seen standing beside a bed, holding the duvet in her hand.

She said, “It’s Karan Johar’s birthday, and I’m here, and I feel he’s in his birthday suit, and now I’m gonna check him out.”

Then, Farah removed the duvet and Karan was unveiled, sitting in a black co-ord set. KJo stated, “I can’t believe that I’m in bed with you on my birthday, Farah,” while Farah made a cheeky remark, commenting, “I thought it’s his birthday suit, but he’s wearing a baba suit.”

Karan then added, "But I'm in bed with you. I don't know if that's a problem for you or me," and Farah cutely called him "Karuu."

The RRKPK director told her, “I love you; happy birthday to me!” And, Farah ended the video by wishing, “Happy birthday, Karan.”

Alongside the video, the caption read, “In bed with the birthday boy!! @karanjohar .. u know there’s nowhere else i'd rather be! I (love) you! #karah.”

Watch the video here!

Netizens react to Farah Khan’s fun video with birthday boy Karan Johar

The users couldn’t stop laughing in the comments section of Farah Khan’s Instagram post. One person said, “Only you two can do this loved it,” while another wrote, “Love the banter between u two....crazyyy.”

An individual shared a humorous memory, saying, “@farahkhankunder This reminds me of my ‘Hostel warden’ who used to come at 5 am and throw our blankets to wake up.”

Actor Maniesh Paul also reacted to the video, commenting, “Baba suit hahahahaha.”

