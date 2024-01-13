WATCH: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare dazzle in traditional outfits; pose with Aamir Khan and family at wedding reception

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare earlier this month. Post that, they went to Rajasthan to get married in a traditional ceremony. Now, the couple has returned to Mumbai and recently held a reception where her father along with all the family members were in attendance. On this occasion, Ira and Nupur made their first appearance.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare look amazing in traditional attire

Today, on January 13th, the wedding reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare took place in Mumbai. At the event, the newlywed couple showed up looking lovely in traditional outfits. Ira and Nupur looked the epitome of cuteness as they smiled and posed for the cameras.

Ira's father and actor Aamir Khan was also present at the ceremony along with ex-wife Reena Dutta and son Azad.

Aamir Khan told the paps that Kiran Rao wasn't feeling well and hence she could not attend the ceremony.

Entire family poses at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception

Many close relatives and friends arrived at Nupur and Ira's reception. This includes Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Mansoor Khan with daughter Zayn Marie, Aamir's son Azad, Imran Khan and Lekha Washington among others.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signed the official documents of marriage in Mumbai on January 3rd. Nupur, who is a celebrity fitness coach, was seen jogging to the wedding location in shorts and a vest. He jogged from Bandra all the way to Santacruz to each the location. The couple then signed the documents while Nupur was in the same outfit. Post that, the couple flew to Udaipur to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on January 8th. Ira Khan and Nupur had exchanged rings back in late 2022.

Ira is known for being vocal and working towards mental health awareness and uses her social media handles for the same.

