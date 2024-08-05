WATCH: Kajol cuts cake as she celebrates birthday with paps; Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra attend bash in style

Kajol is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She turned 50 today, August 5. The actress has been receiving a lot of warm birthday wishes on social media. Now, a video shows the actress celebrating her birthday with paparazzi, and her two best friends, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, also arrived at her house to enjoy her special day.

A video on Instagram shows Kajol exiting her house to greet the paparazzi and fans. The birthday girl celebrated her special day with them as she cut cakes and received several heartwarming gifts. She also folded her hands and expressed her gratitude for all the love.

Another video shows Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra attending the birthday celebration of Kajol. Take a look:

Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn dropped a heartwarming birthday post for his wife. His post contained a beautiful picture and a heartfelt caption, expressing his admiration for Kajol today, tomorrow, and always.

The image shows Ajay and Kajol posing together. The caption read, "your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy… well, I’m still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you’re the one who brings joy to our lives Celebrating you today and always Happiest Birthday @kajol."

On the other hand, Karan also posted pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The warmest hug on planet earth… to the extent that you may need an MRI post it!!!! The love… the immense love that very few can express, share or give to their loved ones …. That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh…:.how can you describe the energy of Kajol without feeling 5000 shades of love ….”

Recalling their first meeting when she laughed at him, KJo further added, “From the first time she met me ( laughed loudly at what I was wearing ) and till today … I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved… the one person that hasn’t changed one bit and never will!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol will soon be seen in Do Patti, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

