Did Kriti Sanon spend her 34th birthday with rumored beau Kabir Bahia in Greece? Viral PICS spark speculations

Kriti Sanon turned 34 on July 27. The actress shared a picture of her birthday celebration on her social media account and received warm wishes from family, friends, and fans.

But recently, some pictures that let fans speculate that Kriti celebrated her birthday in Greece with her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia went viral on social media.

Kriti Sanon and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia celebrate actress's birthday in Greece?

Several photos have gone viral where Kriti Sanon can be seen enjoying a vacation on Greek island Mykonos. On Reddit, some photos have surfaced where the actress is seen with her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia. For the unversed, Kabir is a UK-based businessman.

Meanwhile, Kabir also posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram story but did not tag Kriti.

Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude for warm birthday wishes

On July 28, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a picture from her recent birthday celebration. In the photo, the National Award winner was seen making a wish as a cake was placed in front of her.

Extending her thanks to everyone, Kriti captioned her post, “Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes.. Love and Gratitude in my heart. #blessed.”

Kriti Sanon elucidates why she produced Do Patti

Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Kajol in the upcoming Do Patti. In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass with Himesh Mankad, when Kriti Sanon was asked about when she decided to embark on the journey of becoming a producer, she said, "It was in my head at some point, that I would want to produce. I would also want to back the content that I love. And I'm also a creative person. I've always been excited about the entire script. Everything that's happening in the scene and not just my part."

She continued, "When I was shooting for Mimi, I just got so passionate about that script; the whole process of preparation, of discussing with Laxman sir, of adding little nuances, little moments; It was just so close to my heart that I was like whenever I produce something, I have to feel this, what I am feeling. It has to come from my heart. It has to say something. It has to feel warm and something that moves you and says something to the audience."

Meanwhile, Do Patti will be released in 2024.

