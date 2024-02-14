WATCH: KL Rahul gives peek into his African safari with ‘valentine' Athiya Shetty, calls it ‘Happy place’

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, are a beloved couple in the Bollywood scene. They frequently post photos and videos of themselves on social media, receiving ample affection from their fans and followers. Recently, the couple traveled to South Africa as KL Rahul had a Test series scheduled there. Now, the cricketer has made an adorable post on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

KL Rahul wishes wifey Athiya Shetty on Valentine’s Day with an adorable post

Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, popular Indian cricketer KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle to share a video allegedly from his South Africa trip with his ‘Valentine’ Athiya Shetty. In the video, the couple are seen spending quality time at the scenic location. The video also gave a glimpse into his African safary that included animals such as giraffes, deer, elephants, leopards, a crocodile and more.

Sharing the video, Rahul captioned it as, “Happy place with my valentine,” and added a brown heart emoji.

Soon after his post, his wife-actress Athiya Shetty also commented on it and dropped a white heart emoji.

