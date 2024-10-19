WATCH: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their kids Mehr, Guriq dress up as ‘avenger’ Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Halloween 2024; ‘Punjabi Aa Gaaye Oye'

Diljit Dosanjh has been ruling the hearts of the audience for quite some time now. The singer has become a global sensation and has developed a huge fan base. Bollywood celebrities have also often showcased their admiration for him. Ahead of Halloween 2024, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, along with their kids Mehr and Guriq, dressed up as Diljit. They called him their ‘avenger’ and also used his trademark line ‘Punjabi Aa Gaaye Oye.’

Today, October 19, 2024, Angad Bedi took to Instagram to offer a peek into his Halloween celebrations with his family. The video started with Angad seen dressed in a white kurta and turban, just like Diljit Dosanjh. The video then showed his son Guriq and daughter Mehra getting ready in similar outfits as a person tied their turbans. Neha Dhupia also joined them.

Angad was seen teaching a dance step to his son, while the two kids shared an adorable moment. The video ended with Angad and Neha doing some bhangra. Diljit’s popular song Vibe was used in the background of the clip.

The caption read, “PUNJABI AA GAAYE OYE!!! This halloween we all dressed up like our superhero... saada Avenger ... @diljitdosanjh Our treat (candy and red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia @sonalisingh @kang_gurpartap bhaji @celebrity_turban_stylist waheguru chardikala vich rakhan.”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the family’s looks in the comments section. One person said, “Omg this is too cute all 4 of u look so good i wish we could see more of neha's dance,” while another wrote, “This is so cool.”

A user called it “Video of decade,” while another praised it, saying, “Wonderful work.” Many others called them 'cute' and left red hearts and fire emojis.

Priyanka Chopra also showed her appreciation by leaving a like on the post.

Earlier in April, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Mumbai along with their kids. The Bad Newz actress had shared a video of meeting the singer backstage. Neha called him 'GOAT' and said, “We are living our Diljit Dosanjh era.”

