WATCH: New parents Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal twin in black as they step out for movie date

Varun Dhawan, who is one of the most lovable actors in Bollywood, is embracing his fatherhood phase these days. After Natasha's delivery last month, the actor got busy with his upcoming projects.

Amidst his work schedule, Varun recently took some time out to spend his day with his wife Natasha.

Varun Dhawan takes his wife Natasha Dalal to a movie date

In a video posted on Instagram, Varun Dhawan can be seen coming out from a building after his movie date with his wife, Natasha Dalal. Varun is holding Natasha's hand as he escorts her to the car safely.

The couple twinned their outfits during their date night. The Bhediya actor opted for a black graphic tee and grey cargo pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses along with white and blue sports shoes.

Natasha wore a black outfit for the night. She kept her hair open and completed her look with a golden pair of slippers.

Varun Dhawan's post about his baby girl

On June 16 (Father's Day), Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his newborn daughter on his Instagram handle. In the picture, while her face isn't visible, the munchkin can be seen holding his finger as he cherishes the special moment.

In the note, Varun expressed his feelings that he is quite happy about being a girl's dad.

"My father taught me that the best way to celebrate this day is by going out there and working for your family so I'll be doing just that...," a part of his caption reads.

All about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of families and close friends at the Mansion House in Alibaug.

Three years after their marriage, Varun and Natasha announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February this year. They welcomed their baby girl on June 3, 2024, at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Varun will also be seen in the web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spin-off of American TV series, Citadel.

