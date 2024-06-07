New dad Varun Dhawan makes first appearance with wife Natasha Dalal and daughter as they leave from hospital; WATCH

May 3rd, 2024 will be etched in the hearts of Varun Dhawan forever as he welcomed his daughter on this day. The actor and his family have been making constant visits to the hospital as the star wife is still there.

Well, today, May 7, after being in the hospital for almost 3 days the actor is all set to take his daughter home for the first time. We all always saw his loving husband side and today as he holds his daughter, his caring father side has come in front of everyone.