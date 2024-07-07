Animal’s Bhabi 2 Triptii Dimri's sunkissed vacation PIC with rumored beau Sam Merchant and friends is just LIT

Triptii Dimri has become every filmmaker’s muse ever since she was seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The actress eventually became the national crush and became famous as ‘Bhabi 2’. While she is receiving the love of millions of her admirers, the actress holds a special place in her heart for her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant.

A couple of minutes ago, Dimri dropped a picture of herself enjoying a boat ride with her friends and her alleged lover. Check it out!

Triptii Dimri posts LIT picture with rumored BF Sam Merchant and friends

A couple of weeks ago, Triptii Dimri took the internet by storm when she posted some bikini-clad images of herself from a foreign country. The actress took advantage of the golden hour and shared images that took everyone’s breath away.

While she is back at promoting her upcoming movie Bad Newz, the actress recently shared an image from one of her vacations with her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant. The Animal star used the photo to wish their friend Jeetu Sadarangani. In the image, all of them can be seen onboard a speed boat, off to an undisclosed location.

For the beach vacation, the Qala actress donned a white bikini top with a printed blue lower. Sporting a pair of fancy sunglasses, she smiled in that sunkissed image. Behind her was Sam, seated wearing a white striped shirt.

Soon after her successful stint in Animal, Triptii became a popular figure, often spotted by the public and paparazzi. A couple of months ago, the 30-year-old actress was snapped out and about in Mumbai with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

About Triptii Dimri’s upcoming movie Bad Newz

Along with Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk, she has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Bad Newz. Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Amazon Prime and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie Good Newwz. Inspired by true events, is expected to take viewers on a fun ride.

While the first track of the movie, Tauba Tauba, is ruling the charts, the second song, Jaanam, will be unveiled on July 9.

