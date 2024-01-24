WATCH: Paps call Emraan Hashmi the villain of Don 3; here's how he responds

Emraan Hashmi received heaps of praise for his performance as the antagonist in Tiger 3. The film, also starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, turned out to be a major success. Recently, Emraan was papped in the city and the actor was called 'Don 3 villain' by the paps stationed at the location. Here is how he reacted to it.

Emraan Hashmi papped in Mumbai

Today, on January 24, Emraan Hashmi was spotted in Mumbai. As he came out of his vehicle, the actor was called 'Don 3 villain' by the paparazzi. In response, the actor gave a thumbs-up and smiled at the camera before walking off.

Several people took to the comments section to share their feelings on the same. One user wrote, "Haan After tiger 3," while another one wrote: "Don 3 me hero ho ya villian dono me acha lagega (he will look great both as a hero and a villain in Don 3)"

Lately, there have been rumors about the actor being a part of Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Emraan Hashmi talks about Tiger 3’s OTT release

After its successful theatrical run, Tiger 3 dropped on Amazon Prime on January 7. On its OTT release, Emraan Hashmi released a statement and said: “I’m delighted that the audience gave me love when Tiger 3 released in theatres and the film went on to become a big hit. Now, they are again pouring love on me when Tiger 3 has released on streaming. This is testimony to the fact that the film and its story and its characters have connected to the hearts of audiences.”

He further added, “It is truly special when a film keeps giving you appreciation and respect again and again. This means that a film has made a place for itself in the books of time. It is really amazing to have got so much love playing an anti-hero in Tiger 3.”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is a part of the YRF spy universe. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Revathi among others. It was released on Diwali 2023 and became a commercial success.

