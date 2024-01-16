Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi on film’s OTT release; says Salman Khan starrer has made ‘place for itself’ in books of time

Emraan Hashmi is thrilled that he is getting immeasurable love and appreciation again for his anti-hero act in Tiger 3! The YRF Spy Universe’s hit theatrical film that released on a streaming platform on Jan 7th, is getting widespread acclaim on the internet. Emraan, who is being hailed for giving audiences a villain that is extremely unique and deadly, has now reacted to the OTT release of the film. Calling it a truly special film, he said that he is delighted that the audience is pouring love on him again now that the film has released on Prime Video.

Emraan Hashmi on Tiger 3’s release on OTT paltform

Speaking about the film’s OTT release, Emraan Hashmi says, “I’m delighted that the audience gave me love when Tiger 3 released in theatres and the film went on to become a big hit. Now, they are again pouring love on me when Tiger 3 has released on streaming. This is testimony to the fact that the film and its story and its characters have connected to the hearts of audiences.”

Emraan Hashmi calls Tiger 3 a ‘truly special film’

Emraan further says, “It is truly special when a film keeps giving you appreciation and respect again and again. This means that a film has made a place for itself in the books of time. It is really amazing to have got so much love playing an anti-hero in Tiger 3.”

He adds, “I was sold on the idea to play a villain who is as much shrewd and cunning, as he is powerful enough to take on an iconic hero like Tiger in a hand-to-hand combat. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma created a very unique anti-hero archetype for me to play with and make him my own.”

About Tiger 3

Also starring superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Tiger 3 is the fifth film from YRF Spy Universe, the biggest movie IP of India. All the films from YRF’s spy-verse - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan & Tiger 3 - have been blockbusters.

