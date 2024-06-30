Priyanka Chopra hypes up team India on their big win in T20 World Cup 2024; ‘You’ve made us all proud’

The Indian Cricket team finally lifted the T20 World Cup Trophy on Saturday. No wonder the entire nation is currently on cloud nine and the internet is also abuzz with heart-melting videos and pictures from the momentous occasion. Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, the wife of Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, and more showered the team with love and wishes. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media handle to hype up the Indian team.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates the Indian Team on their big win in the T20 World Cup 2024

Among several celebrities, Priyanka Chopra also came forward to offer effusive praises and express her happiness on India’s big win against South Africa last night. A while back, the actress took to her Instagram stories and re-shared the ICC post featuring the Indian cricket team, written ‘Champions 2024’ alongside.

She wrote, “Team India, you’ve made us all proud!,” followed by a blue heart and an Indian flag emoji. She also tagged Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Akshar Patel and Rahul Dravid.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Tamannaah Bhatia shower love on the Indian team

In addition to this, Shahid Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures of Indian team. Elated actor he wrote, “How MAGICAL was this win. Raw emotion from national icons only reminds us of how EVERYONE is eventually just human. And it’s the child with a dream that surfaces when men achieve greatness. PRICELESS!”

Take a look:

Furthermore, Sunny Deol also dropped a carousel of images and videos from the remarkable achievement. He also mentioned in the caption, “Congratulations my Team #India, aapne Dil, Cup aur khushiyan sab Jeet li aaj”

Take a look:

Tamannaah Bhatia on the other hand also shared a multi-picture post and exclaimed in the caption, “WE WONNNNNN! What a Beautiful match This one was important! That crazy over, the innings by Virat, the 30 runs in 30 balls moment, that catch by Sky, that over by Bumrah, that last over by Hardik!!! And the Legends - Virat , Rohit and Rahul Dravid sir! Congratulations Champions HUM JEEEEET GAYE”

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and shared his feelings. He revealed that he didn’t watch the clash between India and South Africa because of his belief that the team loses when he does.

