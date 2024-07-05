Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Venue for couple's grand sangeet ceremony is all decked up; see PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s highly-awaited sangeet ceremony is going to start sometime soon. It was earlier in the day that Justin Bieber also landed in the city. While the internet is already buzzing with the media around the grand pre-wedding festivities, pictures and videos from the venue have surfaced online.

Sangeet venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant radiate royalty and magnificence

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the nuptial knot to his fiancé Radhika Merchant on July 12. The wedding festivities have already begun, and today, July 5, marks the special occasion of their sangeet ceremony. The guests have started to arrive, and inside pictures show the venue, Jio Convention Centre, decked up in vibrant colors to host the guests.

The entrance of the venue is decorated with a stunning backdrop featuring the initials of the soon-to-be-married couple in Hindi, which is symbolic of their union. The backdrop is highlighted with red-brown drapes and soft-pink flowers placed in tall and elegant vases to compliment the theme of the occasion.

Several other pictures give a peek into a perfect blend of traditional class and modern intricacies. We can see the venue decorated with floral embellishments and elegant lighting, creating a perfect atmosphere for the grand evening.

Take a look;

Adding to the highlight is the floral chandeliers that are hung from the ceiling, radiating a royal ambiance. We can also see the dining tables being ready for the guests. They are decorated with a maroon-hued embroidered tablecloth. Additionally, vibrant and bright-colored flowers are placed on the table that looks visually appealing.

We can see that the Billionaire family has prioritized floral decoration for the special occasion. One of the pictures also shows flowers hung to the ceiling, strategically cascaded down.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the ceremony. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Punjabi sensations Karan Aujla and Badshah will take over the stage to swoon over the guests with their infectious tunes.

Furthermore, an India Today report claimed that Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh would delight the audience on the couple’s special evening. The report further mentioned that besides Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Meezaan Jafery, Veer Pahariya, and Janhvi Kapoor are expected to dance at the sangeet night.

