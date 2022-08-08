Meet Orry-Orhan Awatramani: The most stylish celebrity BFF you wish you had!

Over the past few months, if there is one guy who was capable of capturing everyone’s attention with his flamboyance and charisma, is Orhan Awatramani a.k.a Orry. He has been quite instrumental in redefining the idea of formal and conventional ready-to-wear outfits for men. With a fresh, eccentric, bold, and experimental outlook that redefines menswear around the globe, Orry has taken things up a notch, and here’s proof!

Friends with some of the big names and stars in the Bollywood industry, Orry has an uber-cool vibe that matches the pulse of Gen Z. In one of the fashion shows hosted by Valentino, he made a mark with his fashionable presence in the label’s attire and posing alongside Hollywood celebrity Anne Hathaway.

Always a step ahead in bringing something inspiring, and impactful to the table, Orry has been associated with some of the biggest brands such as Amiri, Tom Ford, Vision of super, and Prada for his regular dose of sartorial drama. Trust me, this guy has got style, sass, attitude, and a whole lot of high-end brands on his envy-inducing wardrobe. Clearly, his style statement is a reflection of his lifestyle and these looks are proof!

Just like I said, high-end fashion brands are always on his sartorial radar, and this one proves it right. A bright green Prada t-shirt paired with pristine white comfy pants seems to be just about the right choice of the outfit while you are enjoying such gorgeous vistas around you. Luxe, comfy, and fashionably right, this attire is too good to miss!

Bright colours happen to be the next striking thing your eyes would instantly get hooked too! His flair for everything eccentric, bold colours, and quirky accessories will inspire you to take the next leap of fashion and rock it with confidence! Perfect for a jazzy look, this outfit is pure sartorial goals!

His flamboyant style has definitely been the talk of the town for quite a while now. And it was at its peak during the wedding ceremony of famed Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. For the after-party, Orry chose to deck himself up in a Fuschia pink co-ord set and matching Nike dunks that were equal parts snazzy and trendy. His style speaks volumes about his personality which is hip, peppy, eccentric, dashing, and everything in between!

Animal prints and classic denim seem to be his favourite combination for a day out. His vacay outfits serve a masterclass in fashion and there’s no denying that. The social activist has definitely upped the sartorial style a notch higher.

It’s not just his sartorial game that I am a big fan of, the exotic places he’s got on his travel list are equally enthralling! From partying in London with star kids to taking a private tour in his chopper, Orry seems to be living life king-size. When he’s not busy traveling the world, you will find him in the front row attending a fashion show. One look at his social media feed and you will be as smitten by his fashion choices and lavish lifestyles as any other fan out there!