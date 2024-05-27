WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan chants ‘CSK’ with Chennai crowd after KKR’s IPL victory; netizens call his gesture ‘beautiful’

Shah Rukh Khan’s team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, have emerged as the winners of the Indian Premier League (2024). The final match was recently held in Chennai where King Khan along with his entire family was present. Many videos and pictures of SRK interacting with the crowd have surfaced on the internet.

Shah Rukh also indulged in some fun banter with fans of the Chennai Super Kings. The superstar chanted ‘CSK, CSK’ with them and his gesture has received a lot of love from the netizens.

Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts on internet with his gesture towards CSK fans at IPL final

Yesterday, May 26, KKR lifted the trophy of IPL 2024 making Shah Rukh Khan a very happy man. The actor took a victory lap of the ground to acknowledge the support of the crowd and extend his gratitude. As the match took place at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the home ground of CSK, many admirers of the team were present during the finals.

In a video surfaced on social media, the crowd can be heard chanting ‘CSK, CSK’ after the match was over. Shah Rukh, being his charming self, started chanting with them. In the background, his daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan, and actresses Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were also spotted having a laugh. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Netizens were all praise for SRK for this gesture. A user on X (Twitter) wrote, “Witnessing the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, chant ‘CSK, CSK, CSK’ alongside fans at Chepauk after the final was a heartwarming and beautiful gesture. Truly the best owner.”

Another person appreciated him, saying, “remember when ms dhoni won ipl2021, the first thing he did in post match, appreciated the whole kkr & their brilliance throughout that season. this time, srk appreciating the home crowd & respecting csk sentiments. great personalities doing great things.”

An individual stated, “Lots of respect to you sir @iamsrk.”

Bollywood celebrities at IPL 2024 final

The IPL final between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad was a star-studded event. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan, and children Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and others were also in attendance.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao graced the game as well.

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan always wanted to be a sportsman and not an actor? Here's why he gave up