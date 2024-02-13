WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's deleted romantic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham goes viral; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's onscreen chemistry is so good that it's got a separate fan base. Whenever a clip from their films appears on our social media feed, we just can't help but watch it on a loop. Recently, a deleted romantic scene of them from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has resurfaced on the internet and got us hooked.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's deleted romantic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham resurfaces

In the romantic scene mentioned on Reddit, Kajol can be seen seducing Shah Rukh Khan as he tries to focus on his work. While it's incredibly romantic, the way it has been filmed and the expressions of SRK give it a comic twist as well.

Redditors are going gaga over the clip; their comments are proof. A user with username _Slim-reaper_ commented, "Look at the chemistry my goodness. No other pair in Bollywood comes close. People only try to be edgy by saying shit like 'i think SRK-Rani, SRK-Aish or SRK-DP was better'". Another user with username Ok-Standard3816 commented, "The movie was long, I would have watched it even if it was longer."

TroubleFinancial5481 commented, "Loved the stairs part lol the whole thing is so cute, but her pulling him down with his tie is (Heart Hands Emoji)." "Forever mad at kjo for removing this. I will always eat up an srk kajol scene no matter how long the movie is (Pensive Face Emoji)," wrote a user with username Reasonable_Web1315.

About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a family drama released in 2001 and proved to be a blockbuster. The film had one of the greatest star casts of that time, with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan coming together. Kareena's character Poo became iconic over the years, with so many girls trying to adopt her style. Her chemistry with Hrithik was also one of the biggest highlights.

K3G also had a special appearance of Rani Mukerji. It's been 23 years since the film was first released in cinemas, and it continues to rule the hearts of fans today.

