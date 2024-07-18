Stree 2 Trailer Launch: Is Shraddha Kapoor set to tie knot with boyfriend Rahul Mody? Actress gives witty response

Shraddha Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel to her 2018 film Stree. The actress is set to bring back the fun and horror when the movie arrives in theaters on August 15. On the personal front, Shraddha has been rumored to be dating scriptwriter Rahul Mody for a long time now. At the trailer launch of Stree 2 today, July 18, 2024, she opened up about her marriage plans.

Shraddha Kapoor’s witty revelation about marriage at Stree 2 trailer launch

The cast and crew of the upcoming movie Stree 2 gathered together for the trailer launch event in Mumbai today. Shraddha Kapoor was a vision in her red and golden saree, with glamorous makeup and her hair styled in a braid. Addressing a question about her relationship and marriage plans, the actress gave a witty response. She said, “Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like).”

Earlier, in June, it seemed like Shraddha made her relationship with Rahul Mody official on Instagram. She posted a selfie with him and penned a quirky caption. In the picture, the couple was twinning in white, with Shraddha’s arm wrapped around Rahul's.

She wrote, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar @modyrahulmody (Keep my heart but give me back my sleep),” accompanied by laughing and red heart emojis. Shraddha also used the song Neend Churayee Meri from the movie Ishq in the background to express her feelings.

More about Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, the cast of Stree 2 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The 2-minute, 54-second trailer gives a glimpse into the plot of the film, in which the town of Chanderi faces a new terror, Sarkata. Tamannaah Bhatia’s cameo is also teased in the trailer. Stree 2 is coming to entertain the audience on the Independence Day holiday.

